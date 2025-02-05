This might be the most affordable Google TV set yet

There are plenty of top TVs to pick from, but you probably want to get the most bang for your buck. Google TV is a must-have feature for many, packing in all the streaming tech you could need. And TCL’s first ever sets with Google TV might be some of the most affordable that I’ve seen.

The P7K-UK Series is the entry point to TCL’s Google TV line-up, offering 4K HDR with a mix of QLED and QD-Mini LED tech. That means better contrast and colours than your bog-standard LED panel. Sizes range from 43-inches all the way up to 85-inches, though the biggest one won’t be available until later this year. Gamers get HDMI 2.1, ALLM, and VRR for smoother gameplay, and the Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos combo adds a cinematic touch. There’s even hands-free Google Assistant and Alexa if you fancy shouting at your screen. The biggest perk of Google TV? Access to all the best streaming services that you could ever want.

Stepping up a notch, the P8K-UK Series cranks things up with a 144Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth motion. It also throws in FreeSync Premium and a 288Hz Game Accelerator for those who take their gaming seriously. The Onkyo 2.1 sound system should mean you don’t need a soundbar straight away, and the 85-inch version even gets Dolby Vision IQ, which adjusts brightness based on your room’s lighting.

For something even fancier, the T8C-UK Series adds a slick bezel-free design, Dolby Atmos, and a more advanced AiPQ™ Pro Processor. Expect razor-sharp 4K HDR visuals and smooth gaming, with HDMI 2.1, 144Hz VRR, and a 288Hz Game Accelerator for high-frame-rate PC gaming.

Then there’s the budget-friendly V6C-UK Series, which makes sure even the cheapest option doesn’t skimp too hard. With HDR support (HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision), a solid AiPQ Processor, and the full Google TV experience, it’s punching above its weight. The gaming features aren’t bad either, with HDMI 2.1, ALLM, and VRR.

The V6C to be one of the most affordable Google TVs out there, starting at £250. The P7K, P8K, and T8C come in at increasingly higher price points, reflecting the better tech and premium features. All models are available now directly from TCL at major UK retailers, with the 85-inch versions of each launching later this year.