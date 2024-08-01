This is the weirdest laptop I’ve ever seen, or smelt apparently

There are plenty of top laptops for you to pick from, so each release has to do something to get your eyeballs. This Asus laptop certainly went a different way about it, shall we say. It’s the weirdest laptop I’ve ever seen, or smelt apparently. Never mind a gorgeous display or top-notch audio, Asus has gone and added a scent diffuser to this laptop… for some reason.

The Adol Book 14 Air is a 14-inch laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen 8945H processor. It offers an OLED screen with a 2880×1800 resolution and a speedy 240Hz refresh rate. This screen nails 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and keeps colour accuracy tight with an average Delta E below 1.

Inside, it’s got 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The 75WH battery claims to offer up to 14 hours of local 1080p video playback – assuming you’re keeping the brightness low and aren’t using Wi-Fi, naturally.

But the real kicker? The scent gimmick comes from a fragrance dispenser embedded in the laptop’s lid. Courtesy of fashion designer Anna Sui, this dispenser holds an infused fragrance sheet. The magnetically attached CNC-cut cover lets you swap scents. The fragrance sheets won’t last forever, but the package includes three scents: Basil and Mandarin, Rose of Man’s Land, and Be a New Her – whatever that is.

On the AI side, the Adol Book 14 Air includes a built-in assistant. Its APU boasts 39 TOPS for AI processing, with integrated Radeon 780M graphics that are pretty quick for an onboard GPU. However, keep in mind that the AMD Hawk Point APU is slower than tothers for NPU performance. So if AI is your thing, you might be better off with an AI laptop.

The bundle also includes Anna Sui’s Wishing Elf Perfume (50ml), a snazzy cloud computer bag, a custom mouse, and a set of stickers. This entire bizarre package is priced at 6,999 RMB (approximately $975/£750), available from Asus.

