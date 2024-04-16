This Denon speaker isn’t that smart, but it does care about your privacy

These days, it seems like everybody’s got a smart speaker crammed into their gaff. You get to play your tunes wirelessly, and have smart assistants ready to help with your every whim. But, to do so, that means they’re always listening. Which isn’t great for anyone that values their privacy. So, here’s Denon to the rescue! The brand has released a version of the popular Home 150 speaker without the voice assistant smarts, to value your privacy.

Denon’s new version of the Home 150 speaker is for those who love to blast tunes without the eerie feeling of being listened to by their device. This smart speaker proudly comes without any smart assistant. Sorry, Alexa, it’s not you – it’s us. The plus side to the speaker being less smart is that it protects your privacy. It’s also slightly cheaper, which is always a plus.

The Home 150 NV promises to deliver the kind of vivid, room-filling sound that could make your neighbour’s walls jealous. It’s perfect for those who appreciate music in its purest form. With comprehensive support for the who’s who of streaming services, you’re covered whether you’re a Spotify warrior or an Apple Music aficionado. You can still beam your tunes to this speaker wirelessly, even if it lacks smart assistant brains. You’ll also find Denon’s HEOS built-in, meaning you can wirelessly throw audio across various rooms, creating an immersive experience without the cable calamity. Fancy a little more oomph in your audio setup? You can stereo pair two Home 150 NV speakers to act as the rear channels in a surround sound setup.

Aesthetically, the Denon Home 150 NV is dressed to impress, available in sleek black or pristine white, each with a stylish fabric grille that’ll complement any living room decor. It’s like the speaker equivalent of a well-tailored suit. If you pair the device up with other Denon speakers, it won’t look out of place. As for getting your hands on one, the Denon Home 150 NV will hit the shelves on 10 July. It will set you back a palatable $219/£189 AU$369, and you’ll be able to order directly from the brand.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home