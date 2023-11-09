Denon Home and HEOS Built-In makes magnificent multi-room mega simple

Multi-room audio needn’t be a multi-pain in the you-know-what. In fact, with the Denon Home product range it can be simple to set up, comprehensive when it comes to options and top-notch on the sound quality front – all at the same time!

A multi-room Denon Home wireless speaker setup lets you stream songs to a specific location in your home – or to some or all of your speakers simultaneously in what we at Stuff like to refer to as ‘ultimate party mode’. And with HEOS Built-In, your multi-room array can go beyond wireless speakers to incorporate traditional hi-fi and home cinema components such as CD players, AV receivers and even turntables – nothing need be left out of the party.

Want to know how it all comes together? Stay tuned: we’re about to take you to a multi-room multi-verse.

Level 1: Denon Home is where the start is

Denon Home – the company’s range of wireless smart speakers – is the ideal jump-off point for your multi-room journey.

These speakers are brilliantly flexible and ridiculously easy to set up. Thanks to HEOS Built-In technology, multiple Home speakers can be wirelessly linked together across your home Wi-Fi network to form a multi-room system. And they’re all controllable through the HEOS smartphone app and their built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant. It’s just as fuss-free to expand the system in future by adding yet more Home speakers. Or (as we’ll cover below) other HEOS Built-In Denon products. In fact, you can connect up to 32 devices in a single Denon HEOS multi-room system. That’s welcome news to our mansion-dwelling readers, we’re sure.

There are four types of Home speaker available. First up, there’s the compact mono Home 150; the mid-sized stereo Home 250; the large stereo Home 350; and the Dolby Atmos-equipped Home Sound Bar 550. Whether you’re looking for a small speaker to sit on a bookshelf, a more powerful option for the sideboard or something to replace your TV’s weedy built-in sound, the Home range has got you covered. Oh, and there’s also the Home Subwoofer. It’s a vital add-on if you’re craving more bass muscle at the bottom end of your sound.

Key streaming platform compatibility

Whatever Home speakers you select for your setup, one thing is certain: they’ll perform brilliantly. Like all Denon products, they’ve been tuned by the Denon Sound Master to encapsulate the brand’s signature sound. That means clean, deep bass and sparkling, crystal-clear mid and high tones.

What can you listen to? Well, thanks to compatibility with the leading streaming platforms including Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music HD, there are millions upon millions of tracks available. HEOS Built-In supports Hi-Res streaming at gloriously pristine 24 bit/192kHz FLAC, WAV, ALAC and DSD 2.8/5.6MHz quality.

You can also hook up a NAS drive filled with digital music files to your home network and access all of them through your Denon HEOS setup. It’s compatible with MP3, AAC, Apple Lossless, DSD, FLAC, WAV and WMA, so the speakers will have plenty of top-drawer source material to work with whether you’re streaming from the internet or your own library.

Level 2: Amping things up

Want to take things beyond standalone speakers? You can incorporate your existing or future hi-fi and AV products into your multi-room system. Just look for a Denon AV amplifier or receiver with the HEOS Built-In logo. HEOS stands for Home Entertainment Operating System. Simply put it’s a platform that uses your home’s Wi-Fi network to link several pieces of audio gear seamlessly.

Ranging from the affordable 5.2-channel AVC-S660H amplifier to the imperious 15.4-channel AVC-A1H flagship receiver, there are 18 HEOS Built-In models in all. Each of them is able to link up seamlessly in a multi-room wireless system. They can also bring anything you’ve physically connected to it along for the multi-room ride. So that could be a CD player, cassette deck or turntable. So you can spin a record in one room and listen to it played through a speaker in another. Or throughout your whole home.

Alternatively, plump for a HEOS Built-In all-in-one system like the Denon CEOL N12DAB. Then you can listen to CD playback, DAB radio and more through your multi-room setup.

