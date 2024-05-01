This Blink smart security camera is just £35 and still works with Alexa

You can find plenty of security cameras to pick from, and it’s super easy to stick a smart security watcher around your home. But if you’re going for total coverage, things can get pretty pricey. Lots of smart security cameras go for £50+ each. But this new Blink smart security camera is much cheaper – it’s just £35 and still works with Alexa.

The Blink Mini 2 is the latest and greatest from Blink, which is actually owned by Amazon. Who also owns Ring. This camera isn’t just a minor update to the first gen; it’s a complete overhaul, especially if you fancy checking up on your pets without breaking the bank. The original Blink Mini might have been a hit for indoor monitoring, but the Mini 2 takes it outside – literally.

For starters, the Blink Mini 2 maintains its adorable compact design but adds a cheeky little LED spotlight above the lens. Why, you ask? To dazzle you with full-colour night views. And with a boosted 1080p HD video capability and a wider field of view, it’s like upgrading from an old telly to high-definition. It even works in low lighting conditions, so you’re good to go at night.

Then there’s the two-way audio, which is just what it sounds like. You can tell off intruders (or chat with the postie) from the comfort of your smartphone. Speaking of smartphones, the whole shebang is controlled via the Blink app, where you can customise everything from privacy zones to how sensitive the motion detection should be. And yes, it spots humans specifically, thanks to some clever onboard computer vision tech, so no more alerts every time a bird decides to do a flyby. Plus, it still works with Alexa (of course), so you can get the smart assistant to help you monitor your gaff.

Now, if you want to take this camera outdoors, you’ll need to fork out a bit more for the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adaptor. Because, let’s face it, the British weather isn’t always camera-friendly. But at these prices, it’s a small upgrade for extra peace of mind.

The Blink Mini 2 is available as we speak on Amazon. It’ll set you back just £35 for the indoor version. Fancy using it outdoors? That’ll be £43.98 with the necessary weather-resistant gear.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home