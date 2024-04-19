This Android phone has a retractable camera for capturing moving objects

If there’s one thing that even the latest smartphones struggle with, it’s capturing moving objects with the camera. With a moving target, it’s difficult to keep track of it using a small sensor that can fit inside a phone. But Huawei reckons it solved this problem with its new Android handset. The top-of-the-range Pura 70 Ultra packs a retractable camera sensor that can move in and out when you need it.

The headlining feature of Huawei’s Pura 70 Ultra is the retractable camera. But, moving parts in a smartphone could make you wince, thinking about durability. Huawei, however, assures us that the Pura 70 Ultra’s camera is good 300,000 movements.

The camera itself is no slouch, packing a one-inch sensor with a variable aperture that shifts from f/1.6 to f/4.0. It even includes sensor-shift stabilisation to keep your shots steady. Aside from its disappearing act, the camera’s robust sensor is engineered to masterfully capture high-speed scenes, claiming the ability to crisply capture cars whizzing by at a blistering 185mph. Whether it’s sporting events or just trying to catch your speedy pet in the backyard, the Pura 70 Ultra aims to handle it with ease.

There’s an improved telephoto lens – a 50MP 3.5x snapper that now lets you take macro shots from just 5cm away. There’s also a 40MP ultrawide camera in the mix, for when you need to get a little more scenery in your shots. Unfortunately, you’ll only get 3.5x optical zoom, and up to 35x total zoom – which we feel is missing a trick with the moving lens.

The rest of the specs are nothing to sniff at either. The Ultra offers a 5,200mAh battery that promises to keep you going all day. With storage options of 512GB or up to a massive 1TB, you won’t be running out of space anytime soon. Toss in 16GB of RAM, and you’ve got a device that can multitask smoother than a barista juggling coffee orders during the morning rush.

Huawei hasn’t skimped on the siblings either. The Pro and Pro Plus models come with a robust 50MP main camera and a 48MP 3.5x telephoto that matches last year’s prowess, though they miss out on the retractable fun. Meanwhile, the vanilla Pura 70, while not as decked out, still packs a punch with a 50MP main shooter and a respectable 12MP 5x periscope camera.

Fancy slipping this camera behemoth into your pocket? If you’re in China, you can snag the Pura 70 Ultra for a cool 9,999 yuan (around $1380) directly from Huawei. The Pro and Pro Plus are a bit lighter on the pocketbook, at 6,499 yuan (around $900) and 7,999 yuan (around $1100) respectively. The standard Pura 70 is the most wallet-friendly, starting at 5,499 yuan (around $760). For those outside China, you’ll need to sit tight a bit longer for global launch details.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home