These headphones might look retro, but they’re anything but

When you’re on the look-out for a set of the top headphones, things often look pretty similar. Grado’s latest release looks excellent, with a retro design that pays homage to the early 1990s. But these high-end cans are anything but old under the hood.

Visually, the HP100 SE draws you in with a retro vibe, clearly inspired by Grado’s earlier designs. Grado has completely overhauled the system inside. You get fresh 52mm drivers focused on delivering high-frequency clarity, smooth midrange, and an impressive bass punch with minimal distortion. Thanks to a new paper composite cone, a rare earth magnetic circuit, and a copper-plated aluminium voice coil, these drivers deliver dynamic, precise, and spatially immersive sound.

The HP100 SE is also Grado’s first foray into detachable cables. The new cables are not only flexible but lighter, with a 6.3mm plug that connects through a 4-pin mini XLR setup. For those who are more particular, Grado promises alternative cables and lengths in the future, making this headphone something you can tailor to your rig and taste.

Comfort isn’t an afterthought either – Grado has completely reimagined the headband assembly. With a stainless-steel band and 50% more padding than prior models, the HP100 SE is made for long listening sessions without making your head pay the price. The brand also integrated aluminium alloy gimbals and stainless-steel height rods that keep everything snug and stable. The rotational range is limited to 105 degrees – meant to prolong the headphones’ lifespan by cutting down on excessive wear.

All in all, the HP100 SE packs a heady combination of performance and style. Grado’s Signature HP100 SE cans land in November, coming in at a price tag of $2495/£2795. You can snag them directly from the brand.