These are some of the most affordable open-ear headphones

There are plenty of popular wireless earbuds kicking about. But when you’re pounding the pavement, flashy ANC features aren’t much use. In fact, you want the opposite – so you can actually hear any dangers around you. That’s why open-ear earbuds are a great pick, and Amazfit’s new Up model might be one of the most affordable sets I’ve found.

The open-ear design of the Amazfit Up directs sound towards the ear canal without actually plugging it up. This design is ideal for anyone who needs spatial awareness in a busy environment. Battery life? Not too shabby at 6 hours on a single charge, with the charging case offering an additional 18 hours to keep you going. And while you’ll be sacrificing that usual earbud isolation for this open-ear awareness, Amazfit’s aiming this at people who see that as a plus.

Now, what’s really clever is the integration with Amazfit’s smartwatch range and the AI assistant, Zepp Flow. It responds to voice commands, making things like watch settings adjustments or dictating messages on Android a breeze. If you’re rocking the Amazfit T-Rex 3, you can activate Zepp Flow with a simple triple press of the earbud. Nice, quick, and it doesn’t look like you’re talking to yourself. Pairing it with a compatible smartwatch also lets you take your music on the go without your phone.

Amazfit has tossed in some handy features for phone-wielding folk as well, including Bluetooth calling with AI-powered noise reduction to keep those calls crisp. They come sporting a unique ear clip design to keep them snug during intense workouts – so here’s hoping these open-ear earbuds are comfy if they’re staying on for a few hours of fitness.

The Amazfit Up open-ear earbuds are available now on the Amazfit website, priced from £44.90. There’s also a limited-time deal – bundle the Amazfit Up with select Amazfit smartwatches, and you’ll snag the buds for free.