April Fool’s Day is *checks calendar* precisely 88 days away at the time of writing. And yet, here we are, enjoying the release of an officially licensed Xbox Series S toaster that you can actually buy right now. Oh, and naturally, it toasts the Xbox logo into whatever slice of carb-laden goodness you happen to feed it.

Images of the Series S toaster have made an appearance in the past, but we’d be lying if we said we expected anything to genuinely materialise from it — especially given Razer’s previous April Fool’s Day toaster announcement.

Specs for the Xbox Series S toaster include a two-slice capacity, a bagel function, six browning levels, and a removable crumb tray — all wrapped up in a design that does a rather remarkable job of passing as a bonafide Xbox Series S console.

As for why it exists? For the memes and terrible puns, of course — which we’re sure will be painful and plentiful. For example:

Haloaf (courtesy of Buying Guide Editor Spencer Hart)

Flora Horizons, Gears of Warburtons (courtesy of Deputy Editor Tom Morgan-Freelander)

Left 4 Bread, Ryes of the Tomb Raider (me)

This isn’t the first genuine gaming-focused toaster, mind — there was a Destiny-themed one released a few years ago — but we’re confident that the Xbox Series X toaster will make for a welcome addition to any dedicated gamer’s kitchen collection nonetheless. It’s available to buy right now from Walmart, for the rather reasonable price of $40.

As for PlayStation fans — it’s time to unite and push for your PlayStation 5 air fryer, complete with matching DualShock oil spray bottles. We believe in you.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.