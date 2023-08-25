A lot of today’s tech is more disposable than a McDonalds Happy Meal toy. The new Ruark R140, though? This nostalgic slice of 70s-inspired sound is meant to age gracefully over time, so audiophiles with an eye for design will have something to hand on to the next generation. The part wireless speaker, part does-it-all media streamer, has been in the works for the past three years, and is the first entry in the firm’s new 100 Series range.

The R140’s cabinet is hand-crafted from eco-wood, farmed from sustainable trees and recomposed to mimic slow-growing hardwoods – with a fraction of the environmental impact. The matching speaker grille follows suit. There’s also a grey cabinet option, which brings the styling a little more up to date.

Nestled in the middle of the speaker grille is an undeniably modern 4in TFT display, for showing the currently playing track or tuned in radio station. Up top Ruark’s familiar RotoDial makes another appearance, with physical controls surrounding a knurled volume dial. There’s also a matching rechargeable Bluetooth remote control.

Inside it’s as current as media players get, with Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast all on board. The R140 has aptX HD Bluetooth streaming, digital optical and analogue phono inputs, and even an HDMI port with eARC for wiring into a home cinema system. Oh and naturally there’s DAB+, FM and internet radio – it is a Ruark system, after all.

Burr-Brown DACs support hi-res 24-bit, 192kHz playback, and Ruark has moved to new 120W Class D digital amps for lower distortion and shorter signal paths, which should mean greater sound quality.

They feed the only things carried over from previous Ruark kit: the twin 20mm silk dome tweeter drivers, which made regular appearances on the MR1 bookshelf speaker range. Everything else is brand new for the 100 Series, including two 100mm NS+ bass-mid drivers, which are larger than their last-gen equivalents.

Like a luxury watch or classic car, Ruark sees the R410 as an investment piece as well as something to enjoy in the here and now. It commands a lofty £1299 (roughly $1650) price as a result. You’ll be able to add one to your home listening setup (and possibly your will) in the coming weeks, directly from the Ruark Audio website.