The new pink Swatch Scuba Fifty Fathoms is giving major Barbie vibes

Swatch has unveiled a playful new addition to its Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms collection, and it’s turning heads for all the right reasons. Meet Pink Ocean, a vibrant watch honouring Blancpain’s iconic Fifty Fathoms – the world’s first true diver’s watch.

With its bold pink aesthetic and ties to nature, it’s the perfect blend of fun, fashion, and functionality, and yes, it’s giving serious Barbie vibes.

Just like the other Scuba Fifty Fathoms models, the Pink Ocean is crafted from Swatch’s patented Bioceramic material, and the 42mm case boasts 91 m (300 ft) water resistance and a unidirectional rotating bezel.

Its sun-brushed dial features Grade A Super-LumiNova hour markers, hands, and a 60-minute diving scale, ensuring legibility even in the deepest waters.

A transparent sapphire glass caseback reveals the SISTEM51 mechanical movement, decorated with a digital print of pink-hued water and the Ceratodoris rosacea, a vibrant nudibranch that inspired the colourway.

Five motivational inscriptions, including “Protect What You Love” and “Immerse Yourself”, complete the oceanic theme.

Just like the recent Blue Lagoon Fifty Fathoms, eco-consciousness is another highlight. The NATO-style strap is made from recycled fishing nets, while the buckle and loops are crafted from Bioceramic material.

All of this is wrapped up in a design that screams fun – perfect for Marine Biologist Barbie or Scuba Barbie.

Pink Ocean is priced at $400 / £350 and available at select Swatch stores worldwide. Whether you’re diving into the sea or a Barbie-inspired wardrobe, this watch promises to make waves.

