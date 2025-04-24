The compact OnePlus 13T has a huge battery – and one small problem

OnePlus is breaking new ground with the 13T. The firm’s first compact flagship smartphone has just been officially revealed in China, with top-tier hardware, a brand new look, and an absolutely gigantic battery. Thought small phones couldn’t hold high capacity cells? Think again: the 6.32in OnePlus 13T has a mammoth 6260mAh on tap, which should give it epic staying power.

The firm’s silicon-carbide battery tech has let it squeeze more capacity than any Samsung, Apple or Google smartphone on sale today. The 13T even manages to eclipse the considerably bigger OnePlus 13. 80W wired charging means you won’t be waiting ages to refuel it when you eventually run low, either.

As well as shrinking the dimensions, OnePlus has mixed things up on the styling front. The 13T gets the flat sides and flat glass that are all the rage right now, but swaps the circular rear camera bump for an offset square one that looks similar to the one on Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It holds two 50MP rear snappers: one wide-angle and a 2x telephoto.

The 13T also becomes the first OnePlus to swap its signature alert slider for a customisable button. It can still switch sound modes, but can also be set to launch the camera app, record a voice note, take a screenshot or activate do not disturb.

Up front you’re getting a 2640×1216 resolution, 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Underneath, power comes from a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and as much as 1TB of on-board storage. It will arrive running ColorOS 15, OnePlus’ streamlined take on Android 15, and come bundled with a bunch of AI functions that are seemingly obligatory for all new phones to have.

The 13T is now live on the OnePlus China website and available to order from the Chinese Oppo web store. Prices start at CNY3,399 (around $460/£350) with a pre-release discount. The phone will start shipping from the 30th of April – though as of right now, OnePlus has no plans to sell it anywhere outside of China.

That colossal battery could be the reason why. Shipping laws in the EU governing the size of an individual battery cell forced the firm to use smaller capacities in its previous phones, and the 13T’s compact dimensions might not have enough room for a multi-cell arrangement like the larger OnePlus 13.

Pocket-friendly rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S25, Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro all make do with considerably smaller batteries, so I’ll keep my fingers crossed OnePlus finds a workaround.