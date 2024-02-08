The Acer Predator Extreme might have just sold me on e-scooters

They’re a common sight in cities around the world, but the UK government’s legislative lollygagging means I’ve yet to find a real reason to care about electric scooters. The Acer Predator Extreme might change all that. The stand-up equivalent of a downhill mountain bike, it’s a kitted-out kick scooter that’s better suited to stunts and time trial racing than the inner city commute.

Acer first showed off the Predator Extreme on home turf at Taipei Cycle 2023, but will finally add Europe, Africa and the Middle East into the mix just in time for the summer. It’ll made its Western debut tomorrow at the Intel Extreme Masters in Katowice, Poland.

If the dual suspension system and rear spring shock absorber weren’t a big enough giveaway, the 10in crocodile tyres and IPX5 rating make it obvious this ride isn’t meant to stay on the straight and narrow. Acer reckons the forward-angled stance and low centre of gravity give it great maneuverability. The whole thing is also light enough for bunny hops and wheelies if you’re wanting to show off.

A 960W peak power output from the electric motor can propel you back up hills once you’ve barrelled down them, and almost 30lb-ft of torque is nothing to be sniffed at. An LCD display on the handlebars shows your speed and remaining juice. Front and rear disc brakes provide plenty of stopping power, too.

The motor can switch between 6 kph, 15 kph, and up to 25 kph speed modes, while the 10.5ah/36V battery can provide as much as 35km of riding per charge. A full top-up takes around four hours, so should cope just fine for getting from home to the office.

Now I don’t have a handy hillside in my back garden, and it’s still illegal to ride an e-scooter on public roads and pavements where I live – but if either was to change overnight I’d be more than happy to slap down my credit card for one of these.

The €1299 Predator Extreme isn’t even Acer’s first foray into e-mobility. The firm previously showed off the Ebii, a funky-looking electric bike that looks ripped straight out of a sci-fi film.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming