Terrify Lego Mario with this 2807-piece Mighty Bowser kit

Lego’s partnership with Nintendo has proved fruitful, from interactive Lego Super Mario sets to more adult-oriented fare like the brick-built NES. The latest release, Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser (£229.99/$269.99, available 1 October), has a terrifyingly stompy foot in each camp.

It’s not the first Lego Bowser – an impressive one popped up a couple of times in the Lego Super Mario range. But instead of a handheld figure, this latest iteration is a behemoth, constructed from a whopping 2807 pieces.

Designed primarily for showing off on a shelf, this Bowser is nonetheless no static statue. His domineering form – including angry visage and plentiful spikes – has plenty of articulation, allowing you to adjust his arms, legs and tail. A button under the shell affords you the means to move Bowser’s head and neck, and there’s a fireball launcher for when he wants to let you know what he thinks about being placed next to Lego Sonic.

Boss fight

Like Lego’s NES, The Mighty Bowser has an interactive component. If you’ve a Lego Super Mario Starter Course, you can pit Mario, Luigi or Peach against the gigantic Koopa, which will have them question what happened to turn his previous diminutive Lego incarnation into a 32cm high monster – before getting horribly killed.

Unsurprisingly, Lego’s people are proud of the new brick-built master of Lego Super Mario. “Bowser is the ultimate boss – and we’re delighted to introduce this oversized version to the Lego Super Mario adult line for a little added peril,” enthused Carl Merriam, Senior Designer, Lego Super Mario. “Since we launched Lego Super Mario, we’ve been on such a journey – gradually expanding it with the most iconic and recognisable characters.”

Carl adds that although Bowser might be the big boss, he brings a warm feeling of nostalgia to adult Super Mario fans. It’s therefore suitable that the ultimate video game challenge from the series is now the ultimate Lego build – even if your Lego Super Mario will never forgive you for unleashing a giant Koopa terror in your home.