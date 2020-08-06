Smartipresence is a cardboard kit and robot that lets videocallers see what they want – and not up your nose
Telepresence robots aren’t new, but until now have been designed to move CEOs around boardrooms when they’re in fact elsewhere, eager for another round of golf. Smartipresence (from £15 / £50 with bundled Smartibot) brings the concept to the masses. It’s a cardboard kit that works on top of Smartibot, a flexible platform for building robots that works with your phone. The end result is a body for your blower that resembles a tiny cardboard forklift with a dinky grinning circuitboard clinging on like a limpet. But it’s versatile stuff, giving whoever’s making a call the chance to more fully interact with a kid on a playmat, or nose around the recipient’s abode. And because the kit’s extensible, ambitious users can expand on these foundations, adding chunky wheels, Lego claw grips, or a plastic motorised duck for when all you really want to commune with is nature.