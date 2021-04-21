Lego’s new 2314-piece R2-D2 is the droid you’re looking for

Considering all the bumps and scrapes R2-D2 gets into over the course of the many Star Wars films, it’s surprising he doesn’t spend more time in bits – but to mark Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary, Lego has launched a 12in tall, 2314-piece version of the galaxy’s most accident-prone droid. With a rotating head, periscope, hidden compartments and tools such as a lightsaber hilt, plus his trademark retractable mid-leg (stop sniggering), the brick master reckons it’s the most feature-packed R2-D2 model to date. It also comes with a minifigure version of the iconic droid and a special birthday brick to commemorate Lucasfilm’s big 50. The Lego Star Wars R2-D2 will go on sale on 1 May for £179.99, which should give you just enough time to practice your bleeps and bloops.