Lego’s latest Batmobile Tumbler is an imposing hunk of Bat-Lego, made from 2049 bricks

Having previously made Batfans giddy with massive Burtonmobile and Batwing sets, Lego has wisely skipped over the Joel Schumacher era for its latest gigantic take on a Dark Knight vehicle. Lego DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler (£209.99, available 1 November) instead has you construct the jet black military vehicle that debuted in Batman Begins – from a whopping 2049 bricks. Described in the original film’s script like a “cross between a Lamborghini Countach and a Humvee”, this is an imposing, heavily armoured beast – all angry angles and absurdly chunky wheels compared to the sleek form of Burton-era fare. As ever, you get a couple of amusingly out of scale minifigs – Batman and Joker – and a stand to plonk the completed set on that allows admiration from every angle. And should you fancy something more minifig–sized (and wallet-friendly), a £34.99 Tumbler set is also on the way, ready for you to dismantle and then rebuild it, just the way it was, brick for brick.