Lego Super Mario levels up with the Master Your Adventure Maker Set

Every good videogame gets expansion packs, and now it’s the turn of videogame/Lego mash-up Lego Super Mario. The upcoming Master Your Adventure Maker Set (£49.99, available 1 January) has 366 parts to expand your courses, including a Customisation Machine to change Mario’s responses to three Special Bricks and a new Start Pipe that shuffles the current level’s rules. Lego’s also adding toothy tests in the form of Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter (£19.99) and Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge (£24.99), Wiggler’s Poison Swamp (£34.99) with its endearingly blocky Wiggler, two power-up suits (Penguin and Tanooki, £8.99 each) and a second series of collectable buildable characters (£3.49 each). The full new collectable line-up is Huckit Crab, Spiny Cheep Cheep, Ninji, Foo, Parachute Goomba, Fly Guy, Poison Mushroom, Para-Beetle, Thwimp and Bone Goomba. It’s too bad the coins Mario collects aren’t real, given that you’ll need a pile of the things to afford all these new goodies.