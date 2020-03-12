Lego Super Mario is a bizarre mix of custom-designed plastic levels and a huge Mario Lego figure

Nintendo often does videogames in a decidedly nonconformist manner (Wii; Labo), and so it should come as no surprise this is also its approach to Lego. Due for release later this year, Lego Super Mario (£TBC) is a collaboration with the kings of plastic bricks, and it’s unlike any Lego you’ve seen before. Resembling a mash-up of Lego kits, Super Mario Maker, and an old-school boardgame, Lego Super Mario finds a massive Lego Mario figure bounding about custom levels, unsportingly jumping on brick-built turtles, collecting coins (which show up on Mario’s LED chest) and avoiding getting a kicking from various lurking plastic hazards. We’ll be honest: it looks weird. But also, it looks like nothing Lego and Nintendo have ever tried before. That can only be a good thing for the future of the plastic brick and Nintendo alike.