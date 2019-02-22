Lego expands Creator Expert range with new Ford Mustang kit

Lego is expanding its Creator Expert range a new Ford Mustang kit (£199.99) that's the stuff of petrolhead dreams. Developed in partnership ford, the new model is based on the 1967 Fastback, and is made up of 1,470 pieces. The classic muscle car comes complete with working steering, dark-blue bodywork, white racing stripes, a bonnet scoop, printed Mustang grille badge, GT emblems, and 5-spoke rims with road-gripping tyres. The authentic replica also features a pop-able trunk and liftable hood, so you can gaze longingly at that detailed big block 390 V8 engine. Admittedly, it's not a patch on the real thing, but will help fill the void until those lottery numbers come in.