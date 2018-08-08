Anki's Vector is an Amazon Echo rival in an adorable robot guise

The Terminator led us to believe that the robot revolution would be the stuff of nightmares, but if Anki’s Vector is anything to go by, the rise of the androids is a heck of a lot cuter than we first thought. Not only can this little fella recognise your face and play games like its playful sibling Cozmo, but he can also take requests like an Amazon Echo to deliver weather updates, set timers and – in the future – control your smart home appliances. Don’t mistake him for an Amazon Echo wannabe though, as he has his own distinct personality too. Beat him at a game of cards and he’ll get grumpy, while stroking his back will make him bleep happily. Vector is set to release on 12 October for £250. Preorder on Anki’s site now, though, and you’ll get a £50 discount.