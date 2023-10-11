Take a trip to the dark side of the moon with Pro-Ject’s Pink Floyd inspired turntable

If you’re a vinyl lover that’s partial to a bit of Pink Floyd, then your wallet should be concerned. That’s because Pro-Ject’s latest turntable certainly isn’t just another brick in the wall. The brand’s new The Dark Side of the Moon Turntable celebrates the 50th anniversary of Floyd’s eighth studio album.

Expertly crafted by Pro-Ject, The Dark Side of the Moon Turntable is sure to stand out wherever you put it. The three-cornered glass design mirrors the triangular prism from the album cover. You can even notice that the on/off lever extends out to recreate the white streaks from the design. Plus, there’s an LED-backlit rainbow with a dimming function to mirror the most signature aspect of Floyd’s album cover.

It’s not just design that makes this turntable worth listening too, you’ll find some great hardware as well. There’s an 8.6-inch acrylic and black aluminium low resonance tonearm with anti-skating. You’ll find a Pick it PRO Special Edition cartridge specifically tuned for this limited edition turntable. Plus, the precision belt-drive turntable enables two speeds, 33 and 45 rpm, controlled by an electronic speed control switch. You’ll even get a 7-inch adapter to listen to certain albums – including some of Pink Floyd’s.

Fancy listening to your favourite album on Pro-Ject’s Pink Floyd inspired turntable? The Dark Side of the Moon Turntable is available to buy from £1599/€1799. You’ll need to head to a Pro-Ject dealer in the UK or Ireland later this month to find one of the record players.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home