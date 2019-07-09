School’s out! (Well, soon.) And so are student-friendly updates to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Poor kids. They’ve not even started their summer holidays yet, and Apple’s already banging on about back-to-school season. (C’mon, guys – it’s called summer.) Still, Apple has good reason, since it’s just upgraded its notebooks. The MacBook Air (from £1099) gets a price-cut yet gains a True Tone display that adjusts its colour temperature depending on lighting conditions. The entry-level 13in MacBook Pro (from £1299) grabs an extra 50 quid from your piggy bank; still, for that outlay you now gain a Touch Bar, Touch ID (hurrah), True Tone, a T2 chip, and fancy new 8th-gen quad-core processors Apple reckons are twice as powerful as those in the previous model. Students grabbing one in the Back to School promo net some Beats 3 headphones as well. It’s almost enough to make you wish September was here right now.