Savour the silence with this liquid-cooled all-in-one PC

You could spend the entire day firing off emails, spending too much money on pointless Amazon purchases, or stalking your ex on Facebook, and the Aspre U27 won't make a sound. It's acer's first all-in-one desktop pc with LiquidLoop fanless cooling, meaning it can stay chilled without relying on noisy blowers. You still get a full-fat Intel Core i7 inside, though, so you won't be left wanting for power. That 27in, Full HD screen can act as an input for a games console or telly box, and the simple yet slick styling means it'll look great on just about any desk. It's going on sale in May, with prices starting from €1299.