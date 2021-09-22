Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a slender convertible with added 5G and Windows 11

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, announced earlier this year, already had quite a lot going for it, but Samsung has gone one step further. Only 11.5mm at its thickest point, it's a sleek aluminum design weighing just over 1Kg and comes with a fully articulating screen which transforms into a beautiful 12in AMOLED touchscreen. The S pen is included in the box and is a slightly thicker stylus for a more natural writing experience. Sound is provided by AKG and Dolby Atmos is only a few clicks (or taps) away. With improved battery life and support for 65W Fast Charging, plus an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, 5G support and Windows 11 (which is just around the corner), it should be the productivity partner of dreams. The Galaxy Book Pro ships in silver (£1349) and is available from 5 October.