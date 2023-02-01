Skinny Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro laptops bring sharper OLED screens

Samsung has borrowed some display tech from its smartphone division for the third-gen Galaxy Book laptop line-up, which land with high-resolution, high-refresh rate AMOLED screens. Launching in traditional notebook and 2-in-1 convertible forms, they also bring premium metal builds and 13th-gen Intel hardware.

The regular Galaxy Book3 Pro can be had with either a 14in or 16in screen. Both have 2880×1800 resolutions, a 120Hz refresh rate and 500nit peak brightness, along with a 16:10 aspect ratio that should be a boon for productivity. The Book3 Pro 360 adds touch support to the mix, and it also plays nicely with Samsung’s S-Pen stylus. The convertible has a fully-rotating hinge that can be propped up in tent mode, or folded flat to use on the move like a tablet.

All three models sound pretty svelte, with the 14in laptop being just over 11mm thick, and the 2-in-1 only tipping the scales at a scant 1.71kg. Connectivity isn’t compromised, though, with a scattering of USB-C ports, a single USB-A, 3.5mm combi jack, microSD card slot, and a full-size HDMI 1.4 video out. Graphite and beige aluminium are the colours of choice.

Other additions include quad speakers (AKG-tuned and Dolby Atmos-approved, naturally) and a 1080p webcam with dual noise-cancelling microphones.

Performance comes courtesy of a 13th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, depending on spec, with generous amounts of RAM and SSD storage also on tap. The chip ticks along at 28W, so should be a step above thin-and-light models with more power-conscious processors. Intel also provides the graphics grunt, with Iris Xe integrated GPUs across the board.

Samsung has gone big on software this year, aiming for seamless connectivity between Galaxy phones, tablets and laptops. There’s a one button hotspot, the option to share a keyboard and mouse between devices, and wirelessly use a Galaxy tablet as a second screen. Drag and drop file support is also in, along with automatic photo uploading when using the firm’s Expert RAW camera app.

All three Galaxy Book3 Pro models are available to pre-order today, and will be on general sale from the 17th of February. Prices are set to start at £1299 for the 14in model, and climb to £1549 for the convertible.