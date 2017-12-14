Samsung unveils the updated Notebook 9 lineup to take on Apple and Microsoft

Rather than waiting until CES next month, Samsung has decided to unveil its refreshed Notebook 9 lineup now, before the machines get a proper debut in Las Vegas. First up is the 2018 Notebook 9 Pen, a 13.3-in 2-in-1 notebook that (clue’s in the name) comes with a built-in S Pen to please creative types. Under the apparently lighter than aluminum hood is an 8th generation Intel Core i7, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Designed with versatility in mind, the Notebook 9 Pen has a 360 hinge that lets you position the keyboard behind the screen for the best tablet canvas. The new Notebook 9 laptops are more traditional, with 13.3 and 15-in variants. Storage can be bumped up to 1TB, and Nvidia’s MX150 discrete graphics chip is an option for the larger model. As for display, it’s 1920 x 1280 across the board. Samsung hasn’t gone into detail on pricing yet, so expect all that stuff to emerge at CES.