The Samsung Galaxy Go is an affordable and ultra-mobile workhorse that gets the job done

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy Book Lineup with a new ultra-mobile option called the Galaxy Book Go (£399). Available for pre-order from today and launching on June 10, the Galaxy Book Go combines the latest energy-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform with LTE connectivity to let users "work, connect, and entertain with flexibility and freedom." It's a pitch that has plenty of merit given the vast majority of folks are likely to be combining office hours with remote working for the foreseeable future, and although it's focused on affordability, the Galaxy Book Go still crams in a 14in LED display that's ideal for multi-tasking, a long-lasting 18 hour battery, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 720p HD camera, and plenty of connectivity options including two USB-C ports. It even boasts "military-grade durability" according to Samsung, which will be useful if your local Starbucks is known for being particularly rowdy.