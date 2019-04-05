Raspberry Pi launches affordable keyboard and mouse combo

Build-your-own PC outfit Raspberry Pi has unveiled its very own wired keyboard and mouse combo. Imaginatively christened the Raspberry Pi keyboard and Raspberry Pi mouse, the dynamic duo retails for just £22 and sounds like a surprisingly good deal on paper. The mouse is a three-button, scroll-wheel optical device with Pi logos on the base and cable, while the keyboard is a 78-key matrix, slimline device that's similar to those found on laptops. The matching combo is available in a rather stunning white and pink (or black and grey if you're an absolute heathen), and seems like a nice piece of kit for Pi fans and tech enthusiasts alike.