The Pixelbook Go could be the Chromebook you've been waiting for

Google might've finally made a Chromebook for the masses with the Pixelbook Go, a sleek 'go-there, do-that' device that (unlike some of the company's previous Chromebooks) won't break the bank. With prices starting at £629, the Pixelbook Go sits firmly in the mid-range, but still manages to look like a unashamedly top-end slice of hardware. Seriously, try not to fall in love with that gorgeous matte finish. Of course, looks aren't everything, and the Pixelbook Go is also a pretty impressive under the hood. It weighs less than 2 pounds and is around 13mm thin, meaning it fully earns the 'ultra-portable' moniker. It's also capable of delivering up to 12 hours battery life on a single charge (or two hours on a 20 minute charge), and is powered by a snappy 8th Gen Intel Core processor. A 13.3in touchscreen display is another welcome addition, as is the device's backlit keyboard, which pledges to minimise noise disruption with ultra-quiet keys. What's not to love, eh!