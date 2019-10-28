The next generation Mu Two is the world's thinnest dual USB-C fast charger

Chargers might not be the most exciting of gadgets, but we reckon the new Mu Two ($69) will spark you into life. The slimline 63W unit is being billed as the "world's thinnest international dual USB-C fast charger," and can be used to simultaneously fill up a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops in super-quick time. The inclusion of three plug attachments for the UK, United States, and Europe also makes the Mu Two an ideal travel companion for any gadget-loving globetrotters, and the fact it's compatible with the most popular USB-C devices should hopefully mean the days of having to lug around a tangle-happy menagerie of wires and plugs are well and truly over. Thank the lord.