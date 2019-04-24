The new Razer Blade Pro 17 packs more power into a smaller chassis

Razer's flagship gaming laptop has been redesigned and reconfigured, but what's so special about the new Razer Blade Pro 17 ($2,499)? For starters, the 17in device has been made 25 percent smaller than other laptops in its class, and has also been handed a new thermal management system to ensure it won't overheat during crucial moments. A 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with a base clock speed of 2.6Ghz and boost speed of up to 4.5Ghz also makes it a thoroughbred workhorse, while the addition of new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs will deliver improved graphical fidelity, reduced render times, and better efficiency. Combine that with a custom-calibrated 17.3” Full-HD (1920x1080p) 144Hz matte panel display, a blazing fast 512GB PCIe SSD, and 16GB of DDR4-2667MHz dual-channel memory, and you've got a gaming laptop that's going to handle anything you can throw at it.