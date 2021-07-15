The new Razer Blade 17 is its maker’s most powerful Intel gaming laptop ever

Those gaming laptops just won’t stop bothering your desktop. Razer has announced an updated version of its Blade 17 lappy, and the star of the show - should you choose to employ it - is an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H, the most powerful Intel processor in any Razer Blade to date. Armed with eight cores and 16 threads, the new Blade 17’s CPU hits a max turbo frequency of up to 4.90GHz. In English? It’s very fast. That CPU is paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU and an optional 4K touchscreen, while there’s an improved 1080p webcam on board, should you want to skype your parents between deathmatches. The ultra-thin laptop also features THX Spatial Audio, four upward-firing speakers, vapor chamber cooling, an abundance of ports and, as you’d expect, lots of customisable RGB backlighting fun. 17 too big for your desk? You can now equip the Blade 15 Base model with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor and up to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU. Both laptops can be pre-ordered now, with prices starting at £2,400 for the Blade 17 and £1,700 for the Blade 15.