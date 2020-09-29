New Lenovo ThinkBook 15 stores its own wireless buds

When they’re not stuck in the holes in each side of your head, are you ever totally sure you know where your wireless earphones are? That won’t be an issue with Lenovo’s new ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 i, because it comes with its own pair of noise-cancelling buds and a neat little slot to store them in. Inside you have a choice of 11th-gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 4000 chips, up to 2TB of storage and 40GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 6. You can also add optional Nvidia MX450 graphics to take full advantage of the 15.6in Full HD display, with skinny bezels offering an 88% screen-to-body ratio. There’s no word on UK availability yet, but US prices start at $549.