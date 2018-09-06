New Amazon Fire HD 8 is a portable Echo Show

The tablet market may not have thrown up any surprises over the last few years, but at the low-end, there’s no one who can beat Amazon’s high-value Fire HD range. The new Fire HD 8 may look the same as the 2016 model, but it aims to continue this reign of dominance with several upgrades under the hood such as a new Quad Core processor, 720p front-facing camera and up to 400GB expandable storage. But the big new feature is the optional new dock and case, which charge the device wirelessly and activate “Show Mode”, which essentially turns your Fire HD 8 into an Echo Show. This means you get visual answers to your questions such as “what’s the weather?”, you can have video calls with other Amazon devices, and you can ask Alexa to play the latest TV show from Prime Video. The new Fire HD 8 is £79.99, the dock is £39.99, and the tablet + dock bundle costs £109.98. The dock will also be available for the existing Fire HD 10 for £49.99. They’re all available for pre-order now, and will be available on October 4th.