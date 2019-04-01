Microsoft just added Intel's latest quad-core to the Surface Book 2

Microsoft is cramming a bit more power into the 13.5-in Surface Book 2 with the addition of Intel's new 8th Gen quad-core i5 processor. That $1,499 quad-core model will effectively become the new standard, and means the existing dual-core 7th Gen version will now be sold for the lower price of $1,299. The updated device will also pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, making for a pretty robust machine that should be capable of doing a fair bit of heavy lifting without too much fuss. Of course, if you're not bothered about the upgrade, you can always grab the cheaper 7th Gen unit. Everyone's a winner.