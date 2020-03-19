Logitech's new iPad case boasts a multi-touch trackpad, backlit keyboard, and a sensible price tag

The new iPad Pro comes with a swanky new Magic Keyboard that features a floating design, trackpad, and backlit keyboard. It's a nifty piece of kit, and a ludicrously expensive one at £299 for the 11in model and £349 for the 12.9in version. Fortunately, Logitech will soon introduce a cheaper alternative that happens to work with the iPad Pro, iPad Air, standard iPad. Dubbed the Logitech Combo Touch ($149), the case features an integrated multi-touch trackpad that makes it easier to navigate productivity apps like Notes, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. The backlit keyboard also includes a full row of shortcut kets to provide one-tap access to the Home Screen, search functionality, and media controls. Oh, and while it might not float, it does have space for storing your Apple Pencil and features Smart Connector compatibility for instant pairing and charging. Is that magic enough for you?