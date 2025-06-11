Logitech’s clever keyboard case might be the perfect pairing to iPadOS 26

Slapping a keyboard cover onto your iPad is great for when you want to get work done – but once you clock off you don’t want a constant QWERTY reminder that you’ll be back in the grind come 9am the next morning. Loigtech’s new Flip Folio case keeps the keys out of sight when it’s after hours, but always within reach in case you need to type something up in double time.

The protective case naturally keeps your iPad safe from scuffs while in your bag, and is lined with magnets so you can swap between landscape and portrait orientation should you want to swap finance spreadsheets for film streaming. The built-in kickstand can adjust to multiple angles, for anything from desktop working to bedroom lounging. There’s even space for your iPhone in portrait, for handing off docs between devices.

The full-size keyboard usually lives at the rear, out of sight, but can be popped off and placed anywhere to suit your setup. It’s a lot more flexible than a fixed-position keyboard cover. Pairing is done over Bluetooth, with up to three device switching, and the coin cell battery can apparently keep going for a whopping two years before it’s time for a change. That puts it on par with the standalone Keys-To-Go 2 keyboard, except here it’s held on magnetically.

Logitech couldn’t have timed the Flip Folio’s arrival any better; with iPadOS 26 finally bringing proper windows to Apple’s tablet line, its potential for productivity is about to skyrocket.

There are 11in and 13in versions on the way to support both sizes of M4 iPad Pro, as well as the 11in M2 and M3 iPad Air, and 13in M2, M3, and 5th Gen iPad Air. Both sizes have full-size keys, with the larger model just having a little extra spacing between each one.

As ever with Logitech kit, a high proportion of the materials used are sustainable. The plastics are at least 37% certified post-consumer recycled, the aluminium is made with low-carbon processes, the paper packaging is FSC-certified.

The Flip Folio is launching first in Graphite and Black colours, with the latter being a US exclusive. Sand will follow in America only in September, while Pale Grey and Lilac will see a wider release at the same time. Expect to pay £160 for the 11in version, or £180 for the 13in model.