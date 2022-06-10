Lightweight LG Gram laptop range is all-new for ’22

LG is on a mission to prove thin-and-light laptops don’t also have to be small. The firm’s Gram laptop line-up now covers the gamut of notebook screen sizes, from 14in to 17in – and the whole lot have been upgraded with Intel’s newest 12th-gen silicon.

Announced for other countries earlier this month, LG has now confirmed which versions will be heading to the UK. Essentially, it’s all of ’em: 14in, 15in, 16in and 17in laptops, plus 14in and 16in 2-in-1 convertibles. The firm is also bringing its +view external monitor along for the trip.

All of this year’s updated models come with Gen4 NVMe SSDs and DDR5 memory which, combined with the quicker CPUs, should deliver a 20% performance hike over the outgoing versions. They all get 16:10 aspect ratio IPS displays with 2560×1600 resolutions, with a new anti-glare coating that should dramatically cut down on reflections. LG also says users can expect 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, which photo and video editors are sure to appreciate.

Creatives are catered for by the 14in and 16in Gram 2-in-1, which come with a bundle of pre-installed note-taking and drawing apps. These play nicely with LG’s Style Pen digital stylus.

Security has taken a step up, too. LG Glance, an AI-assisted tool developed with privacy pioneers Mirametrix, automatically locks the screen if you step away from the laptop. It can even alert you if anyone’s peeking over your shoulder, and automatically blur what’s onscreen to keep it private.

The big addition this year is the +view, a 16in USB-C monitor that doubles your virtual workspace. It can be turned horizontally or vertically, and is designed to be the perfect match for the Gram 16 – although it’ll work perfectly well with the other models in the line-up.

Prices start from £1199 for the Gram 14, and rise to £1849 for the Gram 17. LG also has bundle offers for most models, packing in a +view external monitor for a limited time.

The entire range is up for pre-order right now on LG’s website. Laptops should start shipping to customers within the next few months.

