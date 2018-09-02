Lenovo’s Yoga Book C930 ditches the keyboard in favour of an E-Ink display

Cast your mind back a few years and you might remember Lenovo unveiling an experimental laptop called the Yoga Book, whose digital ‘Halo’ keyboard would illuminate only when you required its services. The Yoga Book C930 is an evolution of that concept, but this time the traditional keyboard has been swapped for a E-Ink display. Backed by Windows 10 and up to a 7th-gen Intel Core processor, there’s no arguing with the C930’s computer credentials, but it’s the device’s versatility that makes it interesting. The 360 hinge means you can flip it over and scribble down notes with a stylus, or detach the lower half and use it as a traditional e-reader. While it’s impossible to replicate the feedback of a proper keyboard, Lenovo has endeavoured to make its travel-less alternative as clicky as possible, and it’ll definitely stand out from the crowd when it launches in September. Prices start at €999.