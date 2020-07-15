The Kobo Nia goes head-to-head with Amazon’s entry-level Kindle

Amazon’s python-like stranglehold on the e-reader market can make it easy to forget that Bezos and co. have any competition whatsoever. But Kobo has certainly proved to be a worthy rival, and its latest reader packs in some pretty impressive specs for the price. The Kobo Nia features a 6in display with a 1024 x 758 (212ppi) resolution. There’s an adjustable light for late-night reading and a 1,000mAh battery that should last you weeks between charges. It’s a few grams lighter than Amazon’s basic Kindle, and offers double the storage at 8GB. That’ll store up to 6,000 books. Kobo’s support for OverDrive allows you to borrow ebooks from most public libraries with a valid library card, with the option to purchase via Kobo’s digital store. Available in black with three SleepCover options (black, aqua and lemon), the £90 Nia costs £20 more than Amazon's Kindle, but more memory, a lighter build and the slightly better resolution make it a very solid alternative to those with a bit of extra pocket change. Pre-orders are now open.