Huawei has updated its MateBook range with the ultra-compact D 14 and D 15

Huawei has updated its MateBook D series of ultralight notebooks as part of the company's ongoing mission to "bring digital to every person." How noble. The refreshed MateBook D 14 (£649) and D 15 (£599) are still being pitched as compact beasts designed for work and play on-the-go, but are now being touted as some of the smallest and lightest in their respective screen size categories. Despite their diminutive size both models seem fairly mighty, and pack a Full HD Authentic FullView display, robust 12nm AD Ryzen 5 3500U mobile processor, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, and a Huawei Shark Fin Fan with fancy s-shaped blade for improved cooling and performance. 8GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory and at least 256GB of SSD storage should be enough handle most high-load apps, letting you do a fair bit of heavy lifting if the need arises. The real kicker, though, is built-in support for multi-screen collaboration via the use of Huawei OneHop, a feature that lets allows the MateBook and a Huawei smartphone to share a single seamless display. Not bad for a supposed lightweight, eh!