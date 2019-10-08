DoBox Pro gives your iPad Pro a trackpad, backlit keyboard, SSD slot, HDMI-out, and a headphone port

Apple doesn’t want the iPad Pro to be more like a laptop. The problem is: you sometimes do, not least when typing, or connecting it to other devices. This is where the DoBox Pro ($119) comes in handy. Drop your iPad Pro into the slot, connect the USB-C cable, and you can start tapping away on full-size backlit keys. Delve into iOS 13’s settings and you get a cursor you can control using the trackpad. But DoBox Pro isn’t done. Spin the thing around and you discover a wealth of ports: HDMI, USB 3.0, Ethernet – and even old-school wired headphones. Jaw on the floor? Well, it’s going to stay there when you also hear about the optional M.2 SATA slot for 2TB of SSD storage, and the 16,000 mAh battery for powering your tablet. Not bad for half the price of Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio.