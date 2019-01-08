Dell just unveiled the world's smallest commercial 14inch 2-in-1 laptop

CES 2019 is in full swing, and that means there are a bunch of tech companies holed up in Las Vegas battling it out for some bragging rights. Indeed, everybody's looking for a claim to fame, and Dell might've just found one with its latest 2-in-1 laptop. Billed as the world’s smallest commercial 14inch 2-in-1, the Latitude 7400 ($1599) manages to combine portability and connectivity without sacrificing performance, The sleek, lightweight machine (it weights under 3lbs) packs the latest 8th Gen Intel Quad Core processors, up to 16GB 2133MHz RAM, a 14inch full-HD Gorilla Glass display, and a battery that should deliver up to 24 hours of run time. It's not on sale yet, but you won't have to wait long, because Dell is promising the Latitude 7400 will be on shelves by March 12. Better start saving those pennies.