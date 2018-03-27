Apple’s new classroom-friendly iPad is cheaper and offers Pencil support

Surprise! There’s a new iPad (2018) out. It looks identical to the old new iPad (2017), sporting the same 9.7in display that Apple now appears to have settled on as its most mainstream-enticing. There’s a notable difference from last year’s model, though: the new slab has Apple Pencil support. Given that it’s being marketed first and foremost as an educational tool, that’s a significant upgrade, and it will be interesting to see how it fares against the Chromebook Tab 10 - also announced today - in the battle of the classroom. That’s not to say this iPad isn’t for you. New Pencil-tailored versions of Numbers, Keynote and Pages could prove useful for everyone, while the A10 Fusion Chip is no slouch. Chuck in 10-hour battery life, an 8MP rear camera and optional LTE, and you’ve a tempting portable package, especially as the new screen tech still allows for a £319 starting price point. There will be a discount for schools, but we’re still waiting for confirmation of how much.