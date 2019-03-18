Apple’s iPad Mini is back with a power boost and pencil credentials

Being a chip off the old block is no bad thing when it’s concerning the new A12 Bionic chip, found in the latest Apple tech, including the iPhone XS, and now the brand new iPad Mini. Apple promises three times the performance and nine times faster graphics compared to its predecessor, which will be music to the ears of multi-media junkies. While the display remains 7.9in, it's 25% brighter and has the highest pixel density of any iPad. There’s also True Tone and Apple Pencil support to satisfy wee doodlers. You can order yours today – starting at £399 with 64GB of storage.