Amazon's biggest Fire HD tablet earns its name with a jump to 1080p

When it comes to sheer value for money, Amazon's Fire tablets have been tough to beat - and now there's a big-screen version on the way for real multimedia addicts. The Fire HD 10 just got updated for 2017 with a full HD resolution, a first for the 10.1in slab. Power, memory and storage have all been bumped, too, so you'll be able to play games at smoother frame rates and store plenty of videos or music for playing on the move. A 10 hour battery life between top-ups is also two hours better than last year's version. Throw in a tweaked version of Amazon's FireOS, which sticks shortcuts to all your content in one convenient screen, and a hands-free mode for the Alexa voice assistant, and you've got one seriously tempting tab for £149. It's available for pre-order today, and will start shipping on the 11th of October.