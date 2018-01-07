Acer's true blue Chromebook 11 finally gets USB-C

Chromebooks aren't exactly speed demons, especially entry-level ones like Acer's Chromebook 11, but at least this latest one won't leave you scrabbling to plug your cables in the right way up - it's the first to get hassle-free reversible USB-C ports. No more looking like an idiot that can't hook up a charging lead on their first try. The new fanless model stays completely silent while you're working, with either touch or non-touch displays and Celeron CPUs keeping things ticking over. Shame the screen resolution is locked at a barely-better-than-720p 1366x768. Still, the price is right: it'll be going on sale in March, with prices starting from $249.