Acer’s new Spin 513 could be the ultimate Chromebook

When you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, rip-snorting power and high-end graphics aren’t really top of your wishlist – it’s all about portability and stamina, so what Acer’s new Spin 513 (£399) lacks in oomph it more than makes up for in day-to-day skills. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c platform, which means it’ll last 14 hours before conking out and you can stick a SIM card in it for on-the-go 4G connectivity. Weighing just 1.2kg, its 13.3in touchscreen bends right back, and while 128GB of storage doesn’t give you much space for storing music and photos, there’s a MicroSD slot for expanding it and up to 8GB of RAM to keep it ticking over nicely. The only downside? You’ll have to wait until January 2021 before you can buy one.