Acer’s ConceptD 9 is a flipping great notebook for creatives

Yes, it’s an extender. And a recliner, and a flipper, depending on how you want to use it. The ConceptD 9 is the chief notebook from Acer’s new range for professionally artistic types. It features a floating Ezel Aero Hinge™ supporting a quite glorious and totally adaptable 17.3in 3840 x 2160 4K display that’s PANTONE validated for colour accuracy. Coming in at a ‘creative’ €4,999 when it arrives in Europe from August, the ConceptD 9 can be used in several dedicated modes for things like sharing content, gaming, as a standard notebook or for drawing (Kate Winslet like one of your French girls). There’s also a Wacom® EMR stylus that magnetically attaches itself a-la iPad Pro with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Internal specs include a new 9th Gen Intel Core i9 mobile processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics for 3D rendering applications and supercharged AI. It also means you’ll have the power to work natively with 8K RAW files without dropping video frames.